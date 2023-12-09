The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.68

The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 11th.

Monarch Cement Price Performance

Shares of MCEM opened at $151.25 on Friday. Monarch Cement has a 12-month low of $102.50 and a 12-month high of $175.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.44.

Get Monarch Cement alerts:

Monarch Cement Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The Monarch Cement Company manufactures and sells portland cement in the United States. The company also provides masonry cement, ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials. It primarily serves contractors, ready-mixed concrete plants, concrete products plants, building materials dealers, and governmental agencies.

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.