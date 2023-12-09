The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Shares Bought by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) by 482.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in ODP were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ODP by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ODP by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ODP by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ODP by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ODP by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 16,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODP opened at $46.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The ODP Co. has a 52-week low of $39.36 and a 52-week high of $53.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.65.

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.28. ODP had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. ODP’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The ODP Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ODP shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ODP from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of ODP in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ODP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

