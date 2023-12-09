Threshold Trading Up 12.1% Over Last 7 Days (T)

Threshold (T) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. Threshold has a market capitalization of $271.63 million and $23.81 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 12.1% against the dollar. One Threshold token can currently be bought for about $0.0272 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005308 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00017621 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,137.99 or 0.99994740 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00009999 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00008209 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003457 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,492,744,406.056322 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02735021 USD and is up 4.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $29,892,285.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.