Timothy J. Donahue Sells 7,500 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Stock

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $663,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,743 shares in the company, valued at $51,301,458.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Crown Stock Performance

Shares of Crown stock opened at $88.53 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $75.61 and a one year high of $96.35. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.12.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73. Crown had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

CCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Crown from $123.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet lowered Crown from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Crown from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Crown

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Crown in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Crown by 9.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown during the 1st quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Crown by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,318,000 after acquiring an additional 19,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.