Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) is Abdiel Capital Advisors LP’s 4th Largest Position

Abdiel Capital Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,789,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,625 shares during the quarter. Toast accounts for 9.3% of Abdiel Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Toast were worth $243,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Toast by 99,668.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 36,462,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,953,000 after acquiring an additional 36,425,706 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Toast by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,883,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956,535 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Toast by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,413,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,348,000 after buying an additional 5,232,858 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Toast by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,305,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000,000 after buying an additional 6,655,409 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Toast by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,546,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,596,000 after buying an additional 3,907,219 shares during the period. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Toast from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lowered Toast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered Toast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Toast from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Toast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.32.
Toast Trading Up 1.9 %
Toast stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.35 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.79. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $27.00.
Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 27.94% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $886,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,610,342.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $886,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,610,342.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 1,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $31,021.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,646.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 460,322 shares of company stock valued at $8,825,672. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.
Toast Profile
Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Toast
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/4 – 12/8
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.