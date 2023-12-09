Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 90.4% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total transaction of $2,832,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,442,864.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total transaction of $2,832,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,442,864.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $333.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.26.

Get Our Latest Report on Accenture

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN stock opened at $337.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $339.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $315.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.78.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.