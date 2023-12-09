Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.30 Million Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,587,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,991,074 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $964,597,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,470,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,521,000 after purchasing an additional 257,420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,240,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,614,000 after purchasing an additional 598,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,365,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,989,000 after purchasing an additional 44,168 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $56.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.17. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $58.42.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

