Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up 0.6% of Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 423.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 21,657 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 80.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

IWV stock opened at $263.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $250.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.89. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $216.20 and a fifty-two week high of $264.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

