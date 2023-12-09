Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,362 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.6% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $73.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.39 and its 200-day moving average is $71.18. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $76.21. The firm has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

