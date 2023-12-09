Tomer Weingarten Sells 21,583 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 21,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $492,092.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 807,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,409,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tomer Weingarten also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SentinelOne alerts:

On Wednesday, November 8th, Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $746,472.40.

On Monday, November 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 9,944 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $162,484.96.

On Thursday, October 5th, Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $771,102.20.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Tomer Weingarten sold 47,430 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $775,480.50.

SentinelOne Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE S opened at $24.01 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $24.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 62.89% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

S has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.58.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SentinelOne

About SentinelOne

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.