Torrent Capital (CVE:TORR) Trading Down 10.7%

Torrent Capital Ltd. (CVE:TORR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 10.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.67. Approximately 20,760 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 25,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

Torrent Capital Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.77 million, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.83.

About Torrent Capital

Torrent Capital Ltd. operates as an investment company, invests primarily in the securities of public and private companies. It also provides advisory services for corporate finance and capital markets. The company was formerly known as Metallum Resources Inc and changed its name to Torrent Capital Ltd.

