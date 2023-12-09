TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.40.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TTE shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on TotalEnergies in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of TTE opened at $66.55 on Friday. TotalEnergies has a 12-month low of $54.94 and a 12-month high of $69.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $163.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.72.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.13. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $59.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.84 billion. Analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.8092 per share. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTE. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 509.3% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 584.1% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Motco boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 216.2% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

