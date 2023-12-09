Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. William Blair lowered Travere Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Travere Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.62.

Shares of TVTX opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.92. The firm has a market cap of $649.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.52. Travere Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average of $12.17.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.08). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.52% and a negative return on equity of 208.22%. The business had revenue of $37.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.01 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter Heerma sold 3,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $25,500.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,120.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 7.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 5.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 19,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

