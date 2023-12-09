Troilus Gold (CVE:TLG) Shares Up 18.6%

Troilus Gold Corp. (CVE:TLG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 18.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.83. 852 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 23,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

Troilus Gold Stock Up 18.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.83. The stock has a market cap of C$40.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 7.43.

About Troilus Gold

Troilus Gold Corp., a development-stage mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Troilus project covering an area of 4,718.6 ha located to the northwest of the Val-d'Or district in Quebec.

