TrueFi (TRU) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $65.13 Million

TrueFi (TRU) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. During the last seven days, TrueFi has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One TrueFi token can now be purchased for about $0.0595 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges. TrueFi has a market cap of $65.13 million and $4.98 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About TrueFi

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,095,379,247 tokens. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io.

TrueFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,095,379,247.0731034 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.06022865 USD and is up 3.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $4,052,615.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

