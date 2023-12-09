Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $9.24 Million Stock Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 27,877 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $9,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,124,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $356,420,000 after buying an additional 28,777 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,239,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $255,439,000 after acquiring an additional 30,523 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,526,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $174,086,000 after acquiring an additional 23,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 678,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 1,243.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,788,000 after acquiring an additional 572,539 shares in the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WIRE shares. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $191.93 on Friday. Encore Wire Co. has a 1-year low of $132.32 and a 1-year high of $206.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.21.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.16. Encore Wire had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $636.99 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is 0.31%.

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

