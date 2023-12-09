Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Tupperware Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TUP opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $89.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.67. Tupperware Brands has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $5.91.

Institutional Trading of Tupperware Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 15.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,845,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 515,074 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,436,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,837,000 after purchasing an additional 91,951 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 284.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,111,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,006 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,929,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,809 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 10.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,676,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 158,567 shares during the period. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, and South America. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home under the Tupperware brand name, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

