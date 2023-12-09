United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Decreases Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $39,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.0% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Caterpillar stock opened at $259.50 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.04 and a 1 year high of $293.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $251.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.31. The company has a market cap of $132.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CAT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.80.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

