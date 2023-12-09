United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $38.33 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,550 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $38,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 137.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,532,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,300,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,447 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 63.8% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 7.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.53.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META opened at $332.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $320.37 and its 200-day moving average is $301.96. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.46 and a fifty-two week high of $342.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.09, for a total value of $8,909,382.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.09, for a total value of $8,909,382.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.34, for a total transaction of $205,247.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,680 shares in the company, valued at $11,542,891.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 406,362 shares of company stock worth $133,321,007. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

