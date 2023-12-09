United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Lowers Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,064 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $23,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 334.8% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

TSM opened at $100.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.54. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $72.84 and a fifty-two week high of $110.69. The firm has a market cap of $520.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 41.42%. The business had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5415 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 26.44%.

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

