Utz Brands, Inc. (UTZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on January 4th

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.057 per share on Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th.

Utz Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 36.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Utz Brands to earn $0.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.5%.

Shares of NYSE:UTZ opened at $13.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.65. Utz Brands has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $19.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $371.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Utz Brands will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTZ. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Utz Brands by 696.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,047,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,248,000 after purchasing an additional 915,784 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,868,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,655,000 after buying an additional 610,455 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 597.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 549,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,591,000 after buying an additional 470,551 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 687.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 476,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after buying an additional 415,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,094,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,031,000 after buying an additional 337,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

UTZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Utz Brands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Stephens upgraded Utz Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Utz Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, veggies, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGI Fridays, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

