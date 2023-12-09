Utz Brands, Inc. (UTZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on January 4th

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.057 per share on Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th.
Utz Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 36.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Utz Brands to earn $0.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.5%.
Utz Brands Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:UTZ opened at $13.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.65. Utz Brands has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $19.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Utz Brands
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTZ. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Utz Brands by 696.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,047,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,248,000 after purchasing an additional 915,784 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,868,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,655,000 after buying an additional 610,455 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 597.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 549,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,591,000 after buying an additional 470,551 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 687.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 476,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after buying an additional 415,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,094,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,031,000 after buying an additional 337,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.01% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
UTZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Utz Brands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Stephens upgraded Utz Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Utz Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.10.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Utz Brands
Utz Brands Company Profile
Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, veggies, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGI Fridays, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Utz Brands
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/4 – 12/8
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.