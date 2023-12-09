Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $2.06

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 2.06 per share on Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

Vail Resorts has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Vail Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 89.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Vail Resorts to earn $10.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.2%.

Vail Resorts Trading Up 4.1 %

NYSE:MTN opened at $225.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. Vail Resorts has a 1 year low of $204.88 and a 1 year high of $269.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $217.72 and a 200-day moving average of $232.63.

Institutional Trading of Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($4.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.59) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $258.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.40) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 156.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,235,000 after purchasing an additional 31,915 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 94,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,904,000 after purchasing an additional 25,635 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vail Resorts by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MTN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $263.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.00.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

