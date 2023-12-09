Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Posts Earnings Results

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($4.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.59) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $258.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 8.00%. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.40) EPS.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Vail Resorts stock opened at $225.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. Vail Resorts has a one year low of $204.88 and a one year high of $269.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $217.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 152.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vail Resorts

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 10.9% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,235,000 after purchasing an additional 31,915 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 94,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,904,000 after purchasing an additional 25,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $263.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

