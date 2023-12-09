Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Stake Cut by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lowered its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,751,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,193,182 shares during the quarter. Vale makes up 2.9% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned about 0.11% of Vale worth $62,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 2.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 30,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its position in shares of Vale by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 30,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vale by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Vale by 24.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VALE shares. Bank of America raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised Vale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised Vale from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.81.

Vale Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Vale stock opened at $14.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.78. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.92.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Vale had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 23.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Vale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.1541 per share. This represents a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Vale’s payout ratio is 49.76%.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Articles

