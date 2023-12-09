Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) Stock Price Up 19.9%

Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 19.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.62 and last traded at $26.62. Approximately 156 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.20.

Valmet Oyj Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.37.

About Valmet Oyj

Valmet Oyj develops and supplies process technologies, automation, and services for the pulp, paper, and energy industries in North America, South America, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. The company's Process Technologies segment offers pulping process equipment, process islands and complete pulp mills, individual board, tissue and paper machine sections, complete production lines and machine rebuilds, boiler islands, power plants, heating plants, environmental solutions, and technologies for converting biomass to fuels, chemicals, and materials.

