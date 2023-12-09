VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Perritt Capital Management Inc.

Perritt Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Natixis bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $29.68 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $36.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.51.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.