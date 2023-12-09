Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Stock Position Reduced by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,480,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $113.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $79.71 and a 1-year high of $114.25.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

