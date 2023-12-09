Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Peninsula Wealth LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Peninsula Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 724,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 8.7% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $33,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,163,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,108,000 after purchasing an additional 152,648 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,004,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.29. 9,501,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,292,900. The firm has a market cap of $113.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.21. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $47.81.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

