Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 5.0% of Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $301.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $284.37 and a 200 day moving average of $281.56. The company has a market cap of $98.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.94 and a 12-month high of $302.01.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.