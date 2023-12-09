Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Peninsula Wealth LLC’s Largest Position

Peninsula Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 18.2% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $69,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $301.64. 753,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,722. The business has a 50-day moving average of $284.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.56. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.94 and a twelve month high of $302.01. The company has a market capitalization of $98.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

