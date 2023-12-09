Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Stock Position Lessened by Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2,542.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 174,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,159,000 after buying an additional 167,901 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $355,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 62.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $377,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MGC stock opened at $164.39 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.93 and a fifty-two week high of $164.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.04.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

