Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stock Position Cut by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,289 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.13% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $33,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,159,047,000 after buying an additional 158,312,614 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16,710.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 20,349,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,031,000 after purchasing an additional 20,228,284 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,447,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,363,000 after purchasing an additional 746,459 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,634,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 947,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,606,000 after purchasing an additional 462,016 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $170.28 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.94 and a twelve month high of $178.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.99 and a 200-day moving average of $162.89. The firm has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

