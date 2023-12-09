Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stock Position Reduced by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,607.7% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 47.7% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $170.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.89. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.94 and a 12-month high of $178.51.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

