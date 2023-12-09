Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Vivaldi Capital Management LP

Vivaldi Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $422.92. 5,125,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,992,987. The company has a market capitalization of $338.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $344.34 and a 12 month high of $423.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $402.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $404.06.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

