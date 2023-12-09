Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $7,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VT. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $99.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.85. The company has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $84.82 and a twelve month high of $100.72.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

