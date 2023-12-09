VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on January 4th

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.415 per share on Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

VICI Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. VICI Properties has a payout ratio of 62.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect VICI Properties to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.8%.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $30.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $35.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in VICI Properties by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248,110 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,573,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,056,000 after buying an additional 1,753,004 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,976,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,300,000 after acquiring an additional 306,682 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,882,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,986,000 after purchasing an additional 764,836 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,073,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

VICI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

