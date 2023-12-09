Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Shares Sold by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,698,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,405 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $7,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Vimeo by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 43,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vimeo by 3.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Vimeo by 7.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vimeo by 31.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vimeo by 22.6% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vimeo Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ VMEO traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $3.87. 1,185,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,858. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average of $3.83. Vimeo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $5.19. The company has a market capitalization of $648.69 million, a P/E ratio of 77.42 and a beta of 1.94.

Vimeo Profile

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. Vimeo had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $106.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Vimeo’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

