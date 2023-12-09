Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Virco Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Virco Mfg. Stock Up 21.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRC opened at $8.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.26. Virco Mfg. has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $8.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.14 million, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.23. Virco Mfg. had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $84.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Virco Mfg. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VIRC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Virco Mfg. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Virco Mfg. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Virco Mfg.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 18.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 430,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares during the last quarter. 18.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes furniture in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

