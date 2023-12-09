Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Lifted by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 195,560 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 0.8% of Stephens Inc. AR’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Visa were worth $46,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Markel Corp boosted its stake in Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at about $1,496,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.48.
Visa Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of Visa stock opened at $255.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $243.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.55. The company has a market cap of $469.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.13 and a 1 year high of $257.39.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Visa Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,111 shares of company stock valued at $21,714,049 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
