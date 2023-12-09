Vivaldi Capital Management LP Sells 2,228 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,927,000 after purchasing an additional 45,394,219 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553,949 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4,205.1% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 999,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 976,377 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 254.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,348,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,977,000 after purchasing an additional 968,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,584,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,313,000 after purchasing an additional 601,199 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

SCHB stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $53.45. The company had a trading volume of 781,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,229. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.20. The stock has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $43.89 and a 12-month high of $53.71.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

