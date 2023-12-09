Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton Sells 221 Shares

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $34,431.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 231,379,740 shares in the company, valued at $36,048,963,492. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 24th, S Robson Walton sold 489,331 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.54, for a total value of $76,110,543.74.

On Tuesday, November 21st, S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total value of $138,201,592.10.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $150.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.76 and a 200 day moving average of $158.16. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.09 and a 12 month high of $169.94. The firm has a market cap of $406.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Etfidea LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the third quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 65,077 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,408,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.1% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,751 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 36.7% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 136,494 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,829,000 after buying an additional 36,630 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth approximately $1,281,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens upped their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

