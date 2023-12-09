Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $159.06.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WCN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Waste Connections

Waste Connections Price Performance

NYSE WCN opened at $138.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of $125.83 and a 12-month high of $145.86. The company has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.56 and its 200-day moving average is $137.56.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Connections

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at about $1,182,897,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at about $602,107,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 143.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,298,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $737,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117,861 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 20.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,294,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,302 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 12.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,218,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,470 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.