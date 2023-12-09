Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Insider Steven Conine Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $527,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 279,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,729,472.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Steven Conine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 27th, Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $523,700.00.

Wayfair Stock Performance

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $55.10 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $90.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 3.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayfair

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of W. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 24.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $114.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.52.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

