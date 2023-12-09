WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Trading Down 0.3%

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Free Report) was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.79 and last traded at C$3.81. Approximately 446,224 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 925,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.82.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, August 11th. TD Securities reduced their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. CIBC reduced their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Laurentian reduced their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WELL Health Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$7.67.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$948.47 million, a PE ratio of -197.50, a P/E/G ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.16.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers omni-channel healthcare services, including primary care and allied health clinic operations; gastrointestinal, and mental disorders; specialized care, including gastroenterology anesthesia services; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

