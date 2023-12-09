Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0517 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 11th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years.

Get Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

EAD opened at $6.35 on Friday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $7.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EAD. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 6.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 170,964 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,174 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,201 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.