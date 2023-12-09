Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0517 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 11th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EAD opened at $6.35 on Friday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $7.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at $238,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,157 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,326 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 7.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,174 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at $163,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

