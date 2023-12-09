Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,611,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,889 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 1.2% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $111,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% during the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 13,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 23,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 31,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of WFC stock opened at $46.10 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $48.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

