Westerly Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,900,000 Shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)

Westerly Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Free Report) by 237.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900,000 shares during the period. Casa Systems comprises 1.7% of Westerly Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Westerly Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.78% of Casa Systems worth $3,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Casa Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Casa Systems by 9.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Casa Systems by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 7,811 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Casa Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 664,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Casa Systems by 27.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 9,207 shares during the last quarter. 52.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casa Systems Stock Up 19.3 %

CASA opened at $0.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.21. Casa Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $3.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.86.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems ( NASDAQ:CASA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $62.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.00 million. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 42.90% and a negative return on equity of 408.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casa Systems, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

