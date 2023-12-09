Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund (NYSE:MHF) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.34 and last traded at $6.34. 58,911 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 43,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.37.
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day moving average is $6.30.
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.02.
Institutional Trading of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.
