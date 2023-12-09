Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund (NYSE:MHF) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.34 and last traded at $6.34. 58,911 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 43,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.37.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day moving average is $6.30.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 556,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 68,915 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 6.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 10,541 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

