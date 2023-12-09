WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Bought by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 1,031.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,540 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC owned 0.07% of WestRock worth $5,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in WestRock by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in WestRock by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after buying an additional 12,559 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in WestRock by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in WestRock by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 208,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,379,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in WestRock by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $41.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.54. WestRock has a 52 week low of $26.84 and a 52 week high of $42.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.42.

WestRock Increases Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WestRock in a report on Saturday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on WestRock from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WestRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.57.

About WestRock

(Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

